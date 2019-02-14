Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Unlikely to play Thursday
Dal Colle is unlikely to play Thursday in Columbus, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Tom Kuhnhackl was taking the place of Dal Colle in warmups and is expected to start Thursday. There is no word yet if Dal Colle suffered an injury during the morning skate or if this is just coach Barry Trotz going with the player he believes gives the team the best chance to win. In 20 contests this season, Dal Colle has two goals and four points and has yet to find his offensive game for the Isles.
