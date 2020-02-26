Dal Colle (undisclosed) will make the trip to St. Louis on Thursday and is considered day-to-day, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Dal Colle remains bogged down in a 10-game pointless streak during which he notched 15 shots, 14 hits and four blocks. Given his limited offensive upside, the winger's potential absence likely won't impact the majority of fantasy owners. If the Ontario native won't be able to play Thursday, it could open the door for Andrew Ladd to get another look at a bottom-six role.