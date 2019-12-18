Dal Colle (upper body) is ruled out for Thursday's road game against the Bruins, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.

Dal Colle is still considered day-to-day, so he'll aim to shake this injury by Saturday's home clash against the Ducks. The 23-year-old spends a bulk of his time in the bottom six, averaging 11:13 of ice time and recording four points over 26 games. Dal Colle's absence opens the door for Leo Komarov to crack the lineup again.