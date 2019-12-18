Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Won't dress Wednesday
Dal Colle (upper body) is ruled out for Thursday's road game against the Bruins, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
Dal Colle is still considered day-to-day, so he'll aim to shake this injury by Saturday's home clash against the Ducks. The 23-year-old spends a bulk of his time in the bottom six, averaging 11:13 of ice time and recording four points over 26 games. Dal Colle's absence opens the door for Leo Komarov to crack the lineup again.
More News
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: No-go against Nashville•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Done for day•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Healthy scratch once again•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Slow start continues•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Slow start to season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.