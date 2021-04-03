Dal Colle (lower body) will not play Saturday versus the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The good news is that Dal Colle is staking, but on his own, not with the team. It stands to reason that he will have to participate in at least one team practice before being activated off of IR. Dal Colle has had an unimpressive season with one goal and three assists in 20 games. His next chance to play will be Tuesday versus the Capitals.