Dal Colle (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The injury apparently occurred when Dal Colle blocked a shot in Buffalo on Tuesday. The Islanders haven't announced the exact nature of the injury or a timetable for when Dal Colle might return to action. On the season, Dal Colle only has two assists in eight games. His next chance to play will be Monday versus Buffalo.