Dal Colle (undisclosed) is close to returning, but he won't play Thursday against the Bruins, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Dal Colle will miss a fourth straight game with his undisclosed issue Thursday, but it sounds like he could be an option for Saturday's game against the Penguins. He's tallied two helpers in eight games this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Moves to IR•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Still out Monday•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Won't play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Exits practice early•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Chips in with two helpers•