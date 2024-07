Reilly inked a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Islanders on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Reilly was picked up off waivers by the Isles back in late November and went on to play in 59 regular-season contests for the club. Along the way, the veteran blueliner notched six goals and 18 assists, crossing the 20-point threshold for just the second time in his career.