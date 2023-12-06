Reilly tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to San Jose.

Reilly extended New York's lead to 3-1 with a shorthanded tally in the third period before setting up Ryan Pulock on the power play later in the frame. It's the first two points of the season for Reilly, who's played four games with the Islanders since he was claimed off waivers from the Panthers on Nov. 25. The 30-year-old blueliner should continue to skate on the Islanders' third defensive pairing and second power-play unit while Adam Pelech (upper body) and Sebastian Aho (upper body) remain sidelined. Reilly recorded one assist in 10 games with the Bruins last season.