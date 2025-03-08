Reilly (chest) was activated off long-term injured reserve, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports Saturday.

While Reilly is no longer on the shelf, he is not expected to play on the Islanders' three-game road trip, which concludes Tuesday in Los Angeles. Once he's ready to suit up, New York will probably have some decisions to make on the back end -- the club currently has nine blueliners on the roster. Reilly did not record a point while averaging 15:45 of ice time across 11 games before getting injured.