Reilly (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

The news shouldn't come as a surprise after Reilly was ruled out indefinitely Saturday due to his upper-body injury. Despite averaging 1:59 of ice time with the man advantage this season, the 31-year-old blueliner has yet to register a point this season in 11 appearances. At this point, Reilly's offensive upside doesn't warrant stashing him in season-long formats even if you have an available IR spot.