Islanders' Mike Sislo: Gets deal from Islanders

Sislo signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Monday.

In the 2015-16 season, Sislo picked up three goals and an assist in 18 games with the New Jersey Devils. That's the last time he saw any action in the NHL. That's unlikely to change with this move. He's a career minor leaguer at this point.

