Islanders' Mitchell Vande Sompel: Absent on Saturday

Vande Sompel (arm/hand) did not skate Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The 22-year-old left Friday's practice after suffering an injury to his right arm. It remains to be seen how severe Vande Sompel's injury is, but head coach Barry Trotz, when asked about the youngster's status moving forward, said he expects the defenseman to be out a while.

