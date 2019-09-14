Islanders' Mitchell Vande Sompel: Absent Saturday

Vande Sompel (arm/hand) did not skate Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The 22-year-old left Friday's practice after suffering an injury to his right arm. It remains to be seen how severe Vande Sompel's injury is, but head coach Barry Trotz -- when asked about the youngster's status moving forward -- said he expects the defenseman to be out awhile.

Our Latest Stories