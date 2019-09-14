Islanders' Mitchell Vande Sompel: Absent Saturday
Vande Sompel (arm/hand) did not skate Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The 22-year-old left Friday's practice after suffering an injury to his right arm. It remains to be seen how severe Vande Sompel's injury is, but head coach Barry Trotz -- when asked about the youngster's status moving forward -- said he expects the defenseman to be out awhile.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.