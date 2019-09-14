Islanders' Mitchell Vande Sompel: Facing lengthy absence

Coach Barry Trotz said Vande Sompel (arm) will be out for a while, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Although there was no specific timeline, it appears Vande Sompel will likely miss a good chunk of preseason. He was expected to start the season with AHL Bridgeport, and if he can't play in preseason, then that's where he'll start the year once healthy.

