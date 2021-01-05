Vande Sompel (arm) has recovered from his injury and will be joining AHL Bridgeport for training camp, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Vande Sompel missed the entire 2019-20 campaign due to his arm injury but appears to be back to 100 percent. Understandably, the organization will start him out in the minors. Barring any setbacks, the 23-year-old blueliner should earn a call-up before too long if he produces at the same 31-point, in 70-game rate he did back in 2018-19 with the Sound Tigers.