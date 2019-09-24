Islanders' Nick Leddy: Adds two helpers
Leddy had two assists as the Islanders defeated the Red Wings 3-2 in overtime Monday.
There have been rumors since the end of the 2018-19 season that the Islanders could look to trade Leddy, but as of now, he is still slated to anchor their defense and play on the top pair with Johnny Boychuk. The Islanders aren't displeased with Leddy, but they do have ample defensemen in their organization and a trade of Leddy would also bring some cap relief. These rumors are likely to persist all season. Leddy is best known for his skating ability and would be an asset to most NHL teams.
