Islanders' Nick Leddy: Another multi-point effort Sunday

Leddy potted his fifth goal of the season and added an assist in Sunday's loss to the Hurricanes.

Leddy has really ramped up the offense of late, notching two goals and six points in his last four games. The 26-year-old has really been on an offensive tear since late-October and is now up to 16 points in 20 games on the season. He's quarterbacking the top power-play unit and building off the career-high 46 points he recorded last season. Make sure you use him well.