Islanders' Nick Leddy: Back from one-game absence

Leddy (undisclosed) had four blocked shots and one hit in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Florida.

Leddy had missed the Islanders' previous game Friday with his undisclosed injury but was right back in the lineup Saturday and taking his regular shift. He's still looking for his first point of the season and had only 26 last year despite playing in all 82 games. He had surpassed the 40-popint plateau three years in a row before suffering the drop-off in productivity in 2018-19.