Islanders' Nick Leddy: Back on the ice

Leddy (lower body) was back at practice with the Islanders on Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Leddy missed the Islanders' win over the Lightning on Monday due to the injury. Coach Barry Trotz wouldn't say after practice if Leddy would play Thursday versus the Panthers, but a return to practice is certainly a step in the right direction. If Leddy is unable to play Thursday, then a return Saturday versus Buffalo would seem probable. When Leddy does return, he should once again be paired with his usual defense partner, Johnny Boychuk.