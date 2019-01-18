Islanders' Nick Leddy: Bagging apples frequently
Leddy dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.
Leddy's stuck on just one goal this season, but he's picked things up dramatically as a distributor with 11 assists in his past 16 games. Seven of those helpers have come with the extra man, as many of Leddy's shots from the point lead to rebound or deflection goals on the power play, even if they don't go in on their own.
