Leddy scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 1.

Leddy's tally in the third period cut the deficit to four goals, but Ondrej Palat answered just 45 seconds later to nullify any potential momentum for the Islanders. Through 17 contests, Leddy has three goals, two helpers, 33 blocked shots, 20 shots on net and a plus-8 rating.