Islanders' Nick Leddy: Collects pair of helpers

Leddy picked up two assists in Saturday's win over the Blues.

Leddy has been fairly productive this season, racking up 12 points though 17 contests. He's been a fixture on the team's top power-play unit and has really been getting involved in the offense of late. The Islanders have a lethal power play and Leddy's role on the top unit makes him a must-own fantasy asset. He's already netted a pair of power-play goals and is logging heavy minutes in all situations, so use him well.