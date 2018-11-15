Islanders' Nick Leddy: Could be trade bait

Leddy could find himself playing for a new team at some point this season, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

This would seem to be a tough trade to make as Leddy is coming off a season in which he had a league worst minus-42 rating. This year, he's been better, but hardly impressive at minus-1. Leddy can skate the puck out of his zone but that hasn't helped him put up offensive numbers this season as he only has three assists in 17 games. Leddy is also signed through the 21-22 season with a cap hit of $5.5 million each season. The Islanders have a slew of strong defensive prospects in their system so the cap savings alone could push them to try and make a deal.