Islanders' Nick Leddy: Defensive play must improve

Leddy had a team and league worst minus-42 rating this past season.

Leddy is a talented skater who excels at carrying the puck out of the offensive zone, but his lack of defensive awareness hurt the Islanders this season. Leddy had 10 goals and 32 assists, but at $5.5 million per season the Islanders will need him to pick up his play dramatically in the defensive zone if he is to remain a top pair defender. The emergence of Ryan Pulock could also see Leddy lose time on the power play next season depending upon how coach Doug Weight runs that unit.