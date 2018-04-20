Islanders' Nick Leddy: Defensive play must improve
Leddy had a team and league worst minus-42 rating this past season.
Leddy is a talented skater who excels at carrying the puck out of the offensive zone, but his lack of defensive awareness hurt the Islanders this season. Leddy had 10 goals and 32 assists, but at $5.5 million per season the Islanders will need him to pick up his play dramatically in the defensive zone if he is to remain a top pair defender. The emergence of Ryan Pulock could also see Leddy lose time on the power play next season depending upon how coach Doug Weight runs that unit.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...