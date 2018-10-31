Islanders' Nick Leddy: Dishes out two assists

Leddy recorded two assists -- including one on the power play -- in Tuesdays 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Leddy started the season in a nasty slump, being held without a point in his first nine games. Now, he's tallied three assists over his last two games. The Minnesota native has some work to do to reach his fourth consecutive 40-point campaign.

