Islanders' Nick Leddy: Ends six-game point drought
Leddy dished out two assists --one on the power play -- in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.
Leddy enjoyed a rare strong night offensively, ending a six-game point drought to bring his season total to five, all assists. He seems to be more focused on the defensive side of the puck this season, as Leddy's offense has taken a major hit after three consecutive campaigns with 40-plus points, but he sports an even rating after posting a league-worst, minus-42 mark last season.
