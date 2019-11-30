Islanders' Nick Leddy: Expected back Saturday

Leddy (lower body) is expected to play Saturday versus Columbus, Denis Gorman of Newsday reports.

Leddy missed the Islanders' loss to the Kings on Wednesday after aggravating the injury. Leddy was able to practice in full Friday and should rejoin the lineup versus the Blue Jackets. Leddy is expected to be paired with his usual defense partner in Johnny Boychuk. On the season Leddy has two goals, nine points, with a rating of plus-6 in 18 games.