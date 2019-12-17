Islanders' Nick Leddy: Expected to play

Leddy (lower body) is on track to play Tuesday against the Predators, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Leddy has missed the Islanders' last three games due to a lower-body issue, but he shouldn't have any limitations Tuesday, as he's expected to skate on New York's top pairing and second power-play unit against Nashville. The 28-year-old American has notched 11 points in 23 games this campaign.