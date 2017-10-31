Islanders' Nick Leddy: Factors into pair of scoring plays
Leddy set up a pair of goals -- including a power-play helper to John Tavares -- in Monday's 6-3 home win over the Golden Knights.
After putting up a mere two points through the first nine contests, Leddy is now clicking on all cylinders with one goal and four assists over his last three appearances. There are much flashier defensemen to roll with in fantasy, but the Minnesota native's consistent power-play role keeps him in the upper echelon of a relatively shallow position.
