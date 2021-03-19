Leddy picked up three assists and one shot on goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

The veteran blueliner enjoyed his first multi-point performance since late-February, figuring prominently in New York's third-period rally from 3-0 down. Leddy assisted on goals by Michael Dal Colle, Sebastian Aho and Oliver Wahlstrom in a span of less than seven minutes to tie the game, although Philadelphia would eventually reclaim the lead. The 29-year-old Leddy has enjoyed a nice season for the Islanders, collecting 21 points (20 assists) in 31 games to rank among the NHL's top 15 defensemen in scoring.