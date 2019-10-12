Islanders' Nick Leddy: Game-time call

Leddy will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Florida, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

If Leddy's unable to go, Johnny Boychuk will likely fill in on the Islanders' third pairing for a second straight game. The 28-year-old's status for Saturday's contest should be confirmed shortly after his team takes the ice for pregame warmups.

More News
Our Latest Stories