Islanders' Nick Leddy: Game-time call
Leddy will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Florida, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
If Leddy's unable to go, Johnny Boychuk will likely fill in on the Islanders' third pairing for a second straight game. The 28-year-old's status for Saturday's contest should be confirmed shortly after his team takes the ice for pregame warmups.
