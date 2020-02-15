Islanders' Nick Leddy: Goal drought at 22 games
Leddy hasn't lit the lamp in the last 22 games.
Leddy has three goals, 17 assists and a rating of plus-6 in 48 games this season. He is still on pace to perform better offensively than last year, when he only had four goals and 26 points in 82 games, but the Islanders need more from who is supposed to be their best offensive defenseman. In his first three seasons with the team, Leddy averaged almost 43 points, but that also came with a negative rating. Head coach Barry Trotz has limited some of Leddy's offensive opportunities with his game-planning and coaching style, and while that tradeoff may help the team, fantasy owners would like to see him produce more.
