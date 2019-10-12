Islanders' Nick Leddy: Good to go

Leddy (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Panthers, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.

After missing New York's last game with an undisclosed injury, Leddy returns and will slot into a top-pairing role, alongside Johnny Boychuk. The 28-year-old is still without a point in three appearances this season.

