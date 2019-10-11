Islanders' Nick Leddy: Iffy against Carolina

Leddy (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The specific nature of Leddy's injury has yet to be revealed, but he was able to skate Friday morning, so it's safe to assume whatever he's dealing with isn't overly serious. If he's unable to go against Carolina, Johnny Boychuk will draw into the lineup.

