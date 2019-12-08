Islanders' Nick Leddy: Leaves game early
Leddy was forced to leave the game early Saturday with what looked like a leg injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Leddy took a hit at center ice and immediately went down. He was able to get back to the bench but did so without putting any weight on his left leg. The Islanders are traveling to Tampa Bay and aren't expected to practice Sunday which means there may not be an update as to Leddy's status until Monday.
