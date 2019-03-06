Islanders' Nick Leddy: Lends assist in win

Leddy earned an assist and three blocked shots over 23:17 of ice time and 4:22 of power-play ice time Tuesday against the Senators.

Leddy's assist came in the form of a slap shot from the point that was redirected by Devon Toews in front of the net. Tuesday's point was the 21st of the season (two goals, 19 assist) for the Minnesota native, and his second in the last four games. In this campaign, Leddy is averaging 21:52 of ice time along with 3:05 of power-play ice time.