Leddy scored a power-play goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 2.

Leddy got the Islanders on the board at 2:56 of the second period. His tally snapped a 39-game goal drought -- Leddy's last lamp-lighter was Dec. 21 in a loss to the Ducks. The goal was also the blueliner's first point in six playoff outings. He's added nine hits, eight shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating.