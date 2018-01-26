Islanders' Nick Leddy: Mired in cold streak
Leddy has been struggling of late with only one point in his last nine games.
Earlier this season, Leddy was touted as a possible Norris Trophy candidate, but those thoughts are long gone. His offensive numbers (six goals and 23 assists) are respectable, but an unsightly minus-21 rating will take away any consideration he might have had for the award. Leddy may be longing for the steady defensive presence of Johnny Boychuk (lower body), who has missed the last 13 games. Boychuk could play as soon as Tuesday versus Florida, so perhaps the return of his normal partner will make Leddy more comfortable in his own zone. Leddy is still the best offensive defenseman the Islanders have, and he's the only one capable of skating the puck out of his own zone on a consistent basis. The Isles will need him to play a more defensively responsible game, however, if they want to make a playoff push this season.
