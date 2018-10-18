Islanders' Nick Leddy: Mixed results Wednesday
Leddy went minus-2 with two hits and another pair of blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 road loss to the Ducks.
Leddy is still searching for his first point of the season. He's been on the ice for at least 20 minutes in each of the five games played so far, but the established two-way defenseman is hardly flinging the puck. Leddy didn't get any shots off in this latest contest, and he has just four attempts to start the new campaign. Normally, we wouldn't be all that concerned since we're only a couple of weeks removed from Opening Night, but Leddy recorded a career-high 153 shots under different management last year, and it's disappointing to see him looking a bit lost under new coach Barry Trotz.
