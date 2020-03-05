Islanders' Nick Leddy: New defensive partner
Leddy will partner with Noah Dobson on Thursday in Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Leddy is usually paired with Johnny Boychuk (face) but he is out of the lineup Thursday and there is no timetable for his return as of yet. Leddy and Boychuk generally made a good pair as Leddy is more offensively gifted whereas Boychuk is more of a stay at home defender. It remains to be seen how well Leddy will play with Dobson as both lean towards the offensive side, but by playing with Leddy, Dobson is able to stay on his natural side.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.