Islanders' Nick Leddy: New defensive partner

Leddy will partner with Noah Dobson on Thursday in Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Leddy is usually paired with Johnny Boychuk (face) but he is out of the lineup Thursday and there is no timetable for his return as of yet. Leddy and Boychuk generally made a good pair as Leddy is more offensively gifted whereas Boychuk is more of a stay at home defender. It remains to be seen how well Leddy will play with Dobson as both lean towards the offensive side, but by playing with Leddy, Dobson is able to stay on his natural side.