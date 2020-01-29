Islanders' Nick Leddy: No goals in 15 straight games
Leddy hasn't scored since Dec. 21 in Anaheim, a streak of 15 games.
Leddy has a disappointing campaign last season with only four goals and 22 assists in 82 games. This was after scoring at least 37 points in his first four seasons for the Isles. This season has continued his offensive decline as he only has three goals and 15 assists in 41 games. The good news, however, is that in 2017-18, a season in which he had 42 points, he also had a rating of minus-42. Last year his offense may have declined but his rating of zero was a significant improvement and that has continued this season with a plus-6 rating. It seems coach Barry Trotz has convinced Leddy that he needs to sacrifice some offense in order to improve his play in the defensive end.
