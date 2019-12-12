Islanders' Nick Leddy: Not expected to play

Leddy (lower body) is on the ice for morning skate, but he isn't expected to be available for Thursday night's matchup with Florida, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Leddy will miss a second straight game Thursday, but he's now participated in back-to-back practices, so he should be ready to return sooner rather than later. The 28-year-old blueliner will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's clash with the Sabres.