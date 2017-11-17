Islanders' Nick Leddy: Offensive tear continues

Leddy scored a goal and added an assist during the first period of Thursday's 6-4 win over Carolina.

The 26-year-old defenseman has recorded four goals, 12 points and 25 shots through his past nine games, and he now has consecutive multi-point showings. Leddy has recorded at least 40 points the past two seasons, so with 14 markers through 18 contests to start the year, he's already well on his way to another rock-solid campaign. Additionally, Leddy is quarterbacking an impressive top power-play unit and logging a career-high 3:22 of ice time per game with the man advantage.