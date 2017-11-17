Islanders' Nick Leddy: Offensive tear continues
Leddy scored a goal and added an assist during the first period of Thursday's 6-4 win over Carolina.
The 26-year-old defenseman has recorded four goals, 12 points and 25 shots through his past nine games, and he now has consecutive multi-point showings. Leddy has recorded at least 40 points the past two seasons, so with 14 markers through 18 contests to start the year, he's already well on his way to another rock-solid campaign. Additionally, Leddy is quarterbacking an impressive top power-play unit and logging a career-high 3:22 of ice time per game with the man advantage.
More News
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Collects pair of helpers•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Enjoys three-point night•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Factors into pair of scoring plays•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Stuffs stat sheet in eight-shot effort•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Well-rounded stat line in win•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Picks up assist in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...