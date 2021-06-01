Leddy notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 2.

Leddy set up Kyle Palmieri's go-ahead goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Leddy has picked up three assists through eight playoff games. The Minnesota native has added 10 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while playing in a top-four role on the blue line.