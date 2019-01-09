Islanders' Nick Leddy: Only one goal this season

Leddy only has one goal and 13 assists in 41 games so far this season.

Those numbers are quite disappointing from a defender who has averaged double digit goals over the past two seasons and 34 assists over the past three. The good news is that Leddy has a rating of minus-2. While not great, that's certainly a huge improvement over the minus-42 he posted last season. It seems Leddy may have had to sacrifice some offense in order to play a more defensively responsible game under coach Barry Trotz.