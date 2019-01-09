Islanders' Nick Leddy: Only one goal this season
Leddy only has one goal and 13 assists in 41 games so far this season.
Those numbers are quite disappointing from a defender who has averaged double digit goals over the past two seasons and 34 assists over the past three. The good news is that Leddy has a rating of minus-2. While not great, that's certainly a huge improvement over the minus-42 he posted last season. It seems Leddy may have had to sacrifice some offense in order to play a more defensively responsible game under coach Barry Trotz.
More News
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Two points in last 12 games•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Ends six-game point drought•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Could be trade bait•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Dishes out two assists•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Records first point of season•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Mixed results Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...