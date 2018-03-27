Islanders' Nick Leddy: Out Tuesday

Leddy is "a little banged up," according to Islanders coach Doug Weight. As a result, the defenseman won't be available for Tuesday's game against the Senators.

This does not sound like a serious issue, but the Isles have officially been eliminated from playoff contention and therefore have every reason to play it safe with Leddy's issue. Johnny Boychuk (undisclosed) reportedly will be out as well, so we'd expect a leaky defense from the Isles in this road contest.