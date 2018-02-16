Islanders' Nick Leddy: Pair of helpers Thursday

Leddy dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- to go with three shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Leddy's picked things back up of late, playing at a point-per-game pace over the past seven after recording just five points over the previous 24. Owners should remain wary despite Leddy's recent resurgence, as he still sports an atrocious minus-30 rating to go with nine goals and 27 assists in 59 games.