Islanders' Nick Leddy: Past injury resurfaces
Leddy Iundisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against the Kings, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz said Leddy aggravated a past injury during Monday's loss to the Ducks. The 28-year-old missed three games earlier in November with a lower-body injury, so it sounds like this affliction is related. If Leddy's unable to suit up, Noah Dobson figures to slot into the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.