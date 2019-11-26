Islanders' Nick Leddy: Past injury resurfaces

Leddy Iundisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against the Kings, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz said Leddy aggravated a past injury during Monday's loss to the Ducks. The 28-year-old missed three games earlier in November with a lower-body injury, so it sounds like this affliction is related. If Leddy's unable to suit up, Noah Dobson figures to slot into the lineup.