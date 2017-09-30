Play

Islanders' Nick Leddy: Picks up assist in victory

Leddy had a an assist in the Islanders 3-1 win over Buffalo on Friday.

Leddy will be expected to anchor the Isles first defensive pair with the trade of Travis Hamonic. He is likely to be partnered with Johnny Boychuk, a more defensive minded player which will allow Leddy to do what he does best, skate the puck out of the zone and lead the Islanders offensive rush.

