Islanders' Nick Leddy: Picks up assist in victory
Leddy had a an assist in the Islanders 3-1 win over Buffalo on Friday.
Leddy will be expected to anchor the Isles first defensive pair with the trade of Travis Hamonic. He is likely to be partnered with Johnny Boychuk, a more defensive minded player which will allow Leddy to do what he does best, skate the puck out of the zone and lead the Islanders offensive rush.
More News
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Career continues upward arc•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Picks up 41st point to set new career high•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Lights lamp in Saturday's loss•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Bags two points Thursday•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Posts three-point night versus Avalanche•
-
Islanders' Nick Leddy: Nursing four-game point treak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...