Islanders' Nick Leddy: Picks up power-play helper

Leddy posted a power-play assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Leddy had the secondary helper on Jordan Eberle's tally in the second period. Leddy hadn't found the scoresheet since posting three assists versus the Penguins on Nov. 19. The defenseman is up to 10 points in 20 appearances, with 25 shots on goal and 24 blocked shots to round out his stat line.